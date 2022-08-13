One person killed in single-vehicle crash south of Ottawa
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
A 24-year-old man from Chesterville, Ont. died in a single-vehicle crash south of Ottawa.
Emergency crews responded to the crash on Front Street in Finch, Ont. shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday.
Ontario Provincial Police say a vehicle struck a utility pole.
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. On Saturday, the OPP said the victim has been identified as 26-year-old Vincent Forward of Chesterville.
Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
It was the second fatal collision on an eastern Ontario road this weekend.
Police say the driver of a vehicle died in a head-on collision on the ramp from Hwy. 401 to Hwy. 416 south at around 4:45 a.m. Friday.
