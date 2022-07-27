Ottawa firefighter killed in skydiving incident in Arnprior, Ont.

An Ottawa firefighter died in a skydiving incident in Arnprior, Ont.

Emergency crews responded to the incident in the airfield at the Arnprior Airport at approximately 12:45 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police say one person died in the incident, and an investigation is underway.

CTV News Ottawa has learned the victim is Ottawa firefighter Jeff Dean, a member of Station 12 located on Fifth Avenue in the Glebe.

"Jeff passed doing something he loved, skydiving," said Ottawa Fire Chief Paul Hutt in a message sent to the Ottawa Fire Service.

"He was an amazing person, firefighter and the lead of our Fire Ventures Program. The news of his passing is difficult for the entire fire service family."

Renfrew paramedics say emergency crews received a report of a skydiver involved in a hard landing.

"On arrival, paramedics found a skydiver who sustained significant traumatic injuries," said Mike Nolan, Renfrew County Paramedic Services chief.

Nolan says despite efforts by bystanders and paramedics, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This is an ongoing investigation," OPP Const. Brianna Roberge told CTV News Ottawa. "Renfrew OPP Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Units are on scene."

Police spent the afternoon at the airfield conducting its investigation.

"The OPP takes pride in doing a very thorough investigation," Roberge said. "So they're going to be here as long as it takes to ensure they've uncovered everything they could possibly need to give a good investigation."

Parachute Ottawa and Mobility Lab Inc. operate out of the Arnprior Airport. The manager of the airport says they've been told Parachute Ottawa is working with Ontario Provincial Police as part of the investigation.

OPP are at the scene of a sky diving incident in #Arnprior. Limited information available at the moment. Paramedics confirm to me it involved a hard landing. @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/zq5mgdO0Tz

In May 2021, two men were killed in a skydiving accident at the Gatineau Airport.

In 2017, a woman died in a skydiving incident in Pembroke.