One person killed in snowmobile crash in northern Ont.

A 20-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene of a snowmobile crash Sunday afternoon on trail L 123 in Opasatika Township.

Ontario Provincial Police and EMS were called shortly after 3 p.m.

“James Bay OPP officers were already conducting MSV patrols in the area and were able to respond quickly,” police said in a news release Monday.

“However a 20-year-old person from Fenwick. Ont., was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The OPP's Traffic Incident Management Enforcement team (TIME) and the Office of the Chief Corner for Ontario - Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are assisting with this investigation.

The OPP would like to remind MSV operators of the importance of obeying speed limits and exercising caution on the trails. Speeding on a snowmobile reduces your reaction time, increases your stopping distance, and increases the chances of losing control.

