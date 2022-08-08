One person killed Monday in head-on collision on Hwy. 69

A southern Ontario man was killed early Monday morning in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer on Highway 69 near Parry Sound.

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim as Mohammed Khidayer, 36, of Leamington, Ont.

Emergency responders were called at 2:50 a.m. to the crash on Highway 69 between Shebeshekong Road and Woods Road.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said, while the driver and passenger of the tractor-trailer received minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. A post-mortem examination will take place in Toronto.