One person is dead, and two more were taken to hospital after a crash in Amaranth Saturday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say it happened at about 9 a.m. near County Road 12 and the 20th Sideroad.

The impact of the crash pushed both cars involved into a ditch. One rolled vehicle rolled onto its roof. Police say the deceased was the driver of the overturned car. The extent of injuries of the people in the other vehicle was not immediately known.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.