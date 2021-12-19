One person killed, two injured in Brant County crash
One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash involving two SUVs in Brant County on Saturday.
Emergency crews responded to reports of a collision on Highway 24 South shortly after 10 p.m.
An investigation determined the two vehicles were traveling on Highway 24 South when they collided.
OPP Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said the driver of one of the SUVs was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger in the vehicle suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a Hamilton area hospital.
The driver of the second SUV was taken to a Norfolk County area hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.
Police said the roadway between Elliott Road and Oakland Road would be closed for several hours.
#OPP investigating fatal motor vehicle collision on #Hwy24 South after 2 Sport Utility Vehicles collided. Roadway closed between Elliott Road and Oakland Road for the next 6 hours. Investigation continuing. @BrantCommunity #BrantOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/yE0QIo5kOZ— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 19, 2021
