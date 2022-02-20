One person killed when ambulance, snow plow collide near Wawa

One person was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle collision just after 11 a.m. near Wawa, Ontario Provincial Police said.

The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 17 and Highway 519, approximately 40 kilometres north of Wawa.

A southbound ambulance struck a southbound snow plow. The passenger in the ambulance, a 68-year-old woman from White River, was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

One of the paramedics in the vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries, while a second paramedic was seriously injured. The snow plow driver was not injured.

Highway 17 between Wawa and White River was closed for several hours.

Original story:

Highway 17 between Bachawana Bay and Wawa is closed, Ontario Provincial Police said Sunday.

"Highway closed due to poor weather and driving conditions," police said in a tweet.

"Closure extended due to deteriorating weather and driving conditions."

This story will be updated when new information comes available.