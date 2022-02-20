One person killed when ambulance, snow plow collide near Wawa
One person was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle collision just after 11 a.m. near Wawa, Ontario Provincial Police said.
The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 17 and Highway 519, approximately 40 kilometres north of Wawa.
A southbound ambulance struck a southbound snow plow. The passenger in the ambulance, a 68-year-old woman from White River, was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.
One of the paramedics in the vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries, while a second paramedic was seriously injured. The snow plow driver was not injured.
Highway 17 between Wawa and White River was closed for several hours.
Highway 17 between Bachawana Bay and Wawa is closed, Ontario Provincial Police said Sunday.
"Highway closed due to poor weather and driving conditions," police said in a tweet.
"Closure extended due to deteriorating weather and driving conditions."
This story will be updated when new information comes available.
