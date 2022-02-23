One person missing after South Glengarry house fire
CTV News Ottawa Multi-Skilled Journalist
Colton Praill
Ontario provincial police are searching for a missing person after a house fire on Concession Road 4 in South Glengarry Township, just north of Lancaster.
The fire, which completely engulfed the house, has since been extinguished and remains under investigation. Police have not disclosed the identity, gender, or age, of the person who remains unaccounted for.
The Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP were called to the scene just after 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night, firefighters were already on scene battling the blaze.
The Ontario Fire Marshall and OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit are both assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.
-
B.C. doctor who calls COVID-19 vaccine mandates 'slavery' under scrutiny of collegeA family doctor from a small B.C. community is being investigated by his professional college over “misleading, incorrect or inflammatory” social media posts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Water main break causes flooding on east Regina streetsAnother water main break has caused flooding on multiple Regina streets Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Great news': Novavax vaccine coming to B.C., says top doctorBritish Columbia's top doctor says she's thrilled that the Novavax vaccine will soon be available in B.C., offering residents another option for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
This region's MOH says an end to the pandemic is on the horizonGrey Bruce's top doctor believes it's time to shift the thinking from pandemic to endemic as Omicron cases and hospitalizations decline.
-
‘These supports will go a long way’: $2.6 million in federal funding going towards black entrepreneurs in Western CanadaThe Black, Indigenous, People of Colour (BIPOC) Foundation in Lethbridge has received a major financial boost from Prairie Economic Development Canada (PEDC).
-
Taxi service no longer available in West NipissingTaxis are temporarily not available in West Nipissing, the municipality announced Wednesday.
-
Ontario woman seeking government rebates ends up signs $40,000 in contractsAn Ontario senior was hoping to save money when she came across an ad on Facebook promoting government rebates if she made upgrades to her home.
-
How cryptocurrency and government relief packages could impact your tax returnsAs direct investing and cryptocurrency gain momentum with new users, experts say it’s important to keep good records of exchanges for tax purposes or you could risk being audited.
-
Kenney's private surgery principle has already failed in Saskatchewan: policy expertAlberta is moving forward with a plan to double the number of surgeries completed in private clinics, but don't expect that to reduce wait times or costs in the long term, a health policy expert warns.