One person rescued after canoe capsizes

A canoeist was brought to safety by firefighters after their canoe capsized in a south London pond.

The London Fire Department responded to the area of Walkers Pond, off Wellington Road behind the Tourism London Welcome Centre around 6 p.m.

Officials said a canoe had capsized in the middle of the pond and fire crews worked to find a launch site for the rescue Zodiac behind Parkwood Hospital.

One person was rescued and brought to shore by firefighters to be assessed by paramedics.

No injuries were reported.

