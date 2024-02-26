One person rescued from downtown Sudbury fire

Greater Sudbury firefighters were on the scene early Monday evening after a fire broke out at St. Andrew’s Place on Larch Street downtown.

One person has been taken to hospital, but fire crews have the upper hand.

“Fire is under control,” deputy fire chief Jesse Oshell said in a message.

“Ventilating smoke from the building. Then (we) will be doing a search door-to-door. One individual rescued from the fire unit transported to hospital with smoke inhalation.”

Oshell said the fire started in an apartment on the fourth floor. Emergency responders were called around 5 p.m.

--Files from Amanda Hicks