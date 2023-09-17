One person rescued from flipped car overnight in Ottawa's east end
Ottawa firefighters rescued a driver from a vehicle that rolled off an off-ramp on Highway 174 overnight.
Emergency crews were called to the ramp at Montreal Road at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.
Firefighters used jacks to stabilize the vehicle and a ladder to help get the driver out.
A thermal imaging camera was used to check the bushes and grass surrounding the crash site for other passengers, but none were found.
Ottawa paramedics said the driver was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
At approx 02:45 this morning, we responded to the 174E & Montréal Rd after 9-1-1 callers reported a flipped vehicle at the off ramp. Firefighters arrived to find the driver trapped inside & unable to exit. Rescue jacks were used to stabilize the vehicle. A waku ladder was then… pic.twitter.com/2MZWsPPqqs— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) September 17, 2023
-
Fire levels pig barn near Wingham, Ont.Steve Pilon was on his way to work this morning shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday when he spotted a yellow glow in the sky — a barn between Wingham and Whitechurch was on fire.
-
P.E.I. researchers looking for participants for puppy behaviour studyResearchers with the University of Prince Edward Island are working to learn more about the behavioural development of puppies.
-
Windsor airport closed overnight after generator issueWindsor International Airport has been closed overnight for the last few days due to an unreliable back-up generator.
-
Jen Powley, author and advocate for people with disabilities in N.S., dies at age 45Jen Powley, an author and prominent Nova Scotia advocate for people with disabilities, has died at the age of 45.
-
Cambridge traffic stop leads to drug trafficking charges, seized BMWA 21-year-old Cambridge man is facing drug trafficking charges after police say they seized drugs, a weapon and a vehicle.
-
Latest Sask. COVID-19 report shows increaseThe Saskatchewan health ministry's latest publicly-released COVID-19 numbers show increased viral activity in the province and low vaccine uptake.
-
FortisBC users will soon see a drop in natural gas pricesBritish Columbia natural gas users can expect to see their monthly bills decrease starting in October.
-
Gusty winds complicate B.C. wildfire fight, but human-caused blazes also a factorGusty winds and unsettled weather in parts of British Columbia helped kick up several wildfires over the weekend, forcing a number of evacuation orders and alerts.
-
Students urged to update immunization records to avoid school suspensionSecondary students in Simcoe County and Muskoka are urged to update their immunization records with the health unit or face possible suspension from school.