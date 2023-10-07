One person rescued from Glebe Annex blaze

Ottawa firefighters rescued a person from an apartment fire Friday evening.

Emergency responders were called to a two-storey building on Cambridge Street South between Plymouth Street and Powell Avenue just after 8 p.m.

Flames were shooting out of windows on the second floor.

Ottawa paramedics said one person was transported from the scene in life-threatening condition. No other details about the individual were made available.

Ottawa Fire Services says several people will be displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

