One person rescued from northwest Calgary house fire

Calgary firefighters pulled a man out of a burning home in the northwest on Wednesday morning.

Officials told CTV News the Calgary Fire Department responded to a home in the 5000 block of Dalton Drive N.W. at approximately 11:30 a.m.

On arrival, smoke was seen pouring out of the basement.

"When fire crews arrived and they went down into the basement, they did find an unconscious individual that they brought outside," said CFD public information officer Carol Henke.

She says firefighters began CPR on the male victim and then the patient was transferred to EMS.

There were also a number of cats inside the home, she says.

"Tragically, none of the cats survived. Our fire crews tried to resuscitate one of the cats but, unfortunately, they did not make it."

Henke says there are no further details on the victim, but says in any fire, it doesn't take much time for smoke to accumulate inside a home.

"The smoke from a house fire is incredibly toxic and just a couple of breaths will render you incapable of self-rescue."

It's unclear whether the home had functioning smoke alarms, but Henke said firefighters did not hear any when they arrived on scene.

"That will form part of the investigation," she said.

Anyone with photos or video of the fire prior to the arrival of the CFD is asked to share those by email.