One person rushed to hospital after North York daytime shooting
One person has been seriously injured after a daytime shooting in North York Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Black Creek and Trethewey drives around 2:20 p.m. after receiving reports that a man had been shot.
Very little information has been released about the shooting, but paramedics say one patient was transported to hospital in serious, but not life-threatening condition.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.
SHOOTING:
Black Creek Dr + Trethewey Dr
2:23pm
- reports a man has been shot
- reports suspect has fled the area
- police are o/s investigating
- will update#GO629667
^lb pic.twitter.com/6WCVCMdrBb