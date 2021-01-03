One person has been rushed to a trauma centre after a collision involving a pickup truck and a transport truck in Brampton, Ont. Sunday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Queen Street and Cherrycrest Drive, near McVean Drive, around 1 p.m. after receiving a report of a crash.
Police say an adult male driver of a pickup truck sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma centre for treatment. Paramedics confirmed that one other person was taken to a local hospital.
Both vehicles remained at the scene, police added.
Roads in the area remain closed while the major collision bureau investigates the incident.
COLLISION
- Queen St E / CherryCrest Dr #Brampton
- 2 vehicle collision
- Queen St E from Mcvean is shut down
- W/B Queen St E at CherryCrest is closed
- Traffic can travel n/b on CherryCrest from Queen
- Awaiting further information from the scene
- R/C 12:58pm
- 21-0002632 pic.twitter.com/eJpUSVxqp7