One person sent to hospital after accidental east Windsor house fire
One person was taken to hospital after a house fire in east Windsor.
Windsor firefighters responded to an upgraded working fire in the 400 block of Bertha Avenue around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.
Update on fire in the 400 block of Bertha. Fire is out. Crews doing overhaul. *MC— Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) August 17, 2022
There appeared to be substantial damage to the main floor. Fire investigators were on scene Wednesday morning combing through the debris.
Fire prevention officer Mike Coste says one person was taken to the hospital with injuries, the extent of those injuries is unknown.
Investigators have determined the cause of the fire to be accidental, the damage is estimated at $200,000.
One person is displaced.
Update on fire in the 400 block of Bertha Ave. Cause accidential. 1 person injured. Damage 200000. 1 person displaced. *MC— Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) August 17, 2022
With files from CTV Windsor's Bob Bellacicco.
-
WestJet app data breach reveals other people's personal informationWestJet says it's investigating a technical glitch on its app that allowed users to see other people's profiles.
-
Majority of people with Omicron don't know they have it: studyA new study has found that more than half of people infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were unaware they had it.
-
Homicide unit investigating death in central Edmonton: EPSEdmonton Police are investigating the death of a man in central Edmonton
-
Sweden and Finland join Canada in world junior hockey semifinalsEmil Andrae broke a tie midway through the third period and Sweden beat Latvia 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the world junior hockey semifinals.
-
Canada sends Switzerland home, moves on to world junior semisLogan Stankoven had two goals and an assist and Canada beat Switzerland 6-3 on Wednesday night in the world junior hockey quarterfinals.
-
Veterans Association Food Bank raffles trappers cabin to save livesIt's a fully insulated three by four metre cabin and they'll deliver it to the winner anywhere in the province - but the shelter and safety the little trappers shack provides goes far beyond its four walls.
-
Junction East project received new federal fundingA funding announcement from the Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), on Wednesday, was aimed at cutting pollution and designing efficient local infrastructure. (Supplied)
-
BC Liberal leader distances himself, the party from MLA under fire for 'climate denial'The BC Liberal leader is disavowing a party MLA for a post on social media denying that carbon dioxide is driving human-caused climate change.
-
Do you recognize this man? Abbotsford police release sketch of attempted child abduction suspectSuspect sketch released in Abbotsford attempted child abduction