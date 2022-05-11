One person sent to hospital after alleged stabbing in Cambridge

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an alleged stabbing in Cambridge.

In a tweet posted Wednesday at 7:45 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police Service said one person was in custody following the incident that happened in the area of Scott Road and Nickolas Crescent.

Police have closed a portion of Nickolas Crescent while they investigate and said there is no concern for public safety.

There will be an increased police presence in the area.

There will be an increased police presence in the area of Scott Road and Nickolas Crescent in Cambridge for a stabbing investigation.



One individual has been taken into custody and there is no concern for public safety. pic.twitter.com/jFHiVj4rl4