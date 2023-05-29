iHeartRadio

One person sent to hospital after crash east of London


(Source: Google)

One person has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash north west of Thamesford.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Evelyn Drive and Cobble Hills Road.

There is no word on how the crash happened or how long road closures may be in place.

