iHeartRadio

One person sent to hospital after crash on Sanatorium Road


A collision on Sanatorium Road in London, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)

One person was taken to hospital after a collision on Sanatorium Road.

The single-vehicle collision took place on Thursday afternoon, in front of the Child and Parent Resource Institute.

The person who went to hospital had minor injuries. A second vehicle sustained a flat tire from the debris.

Power was briefly knocked out to the neighborhood while London Hydro repaired the damaged pole.

12