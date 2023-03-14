One person sent to hospital after Guelph fire

Guelph police said one person was sent to hospital after a minor fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said one person went to hospital for smoke inhalation.

In a tweet posted just after 1 p.m., Guelph police said Elizabeth Street was closed between Duke Street and Huron Street.

The roadway was reopened shortly after, according to police.

There is no word yet on the extent of the damage or how the fire started.

Elizabeth Street in #Guelph has reopened. -st