One person sent to hospital after industrial accident on Ojibway Parkway

Windsor police say one person has been sent to hospital after an industrial accident on Ojibway Parkway.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of Ojibway Parkway on Tuesday at 1:23 p.m.

The call has been sent to the Ministry of Labour and they are on site.

Police say the injuries are unknown at this time.

