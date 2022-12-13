One person sent to hospital after Kitchener stabbing

Waterloo regional police said a male has been transported to an out-of-region hospital with a stab wound.

On Tuesday around 8 p.m., police said officers were currently on scene in the area of Ottawa Street South and Elmsdale Drive in Kitchener for a report of a person-on-person robbery.

An update from police around 8:30 p.m. said a male was suffering from a stab wound with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are warning of an increased presence of officers in the area.

Police said one suspect was taken into custody.

