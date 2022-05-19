One person sent to hospital after Timmins area fire

The Timmins Fire Department told CTV News a smouldering fire at a home in the city's Schumacher area sent at least one person to hospital Wednesday evening.

Fire officials said carbon monoxide played a role in the incident and crews could not find the source of the issue.

No word on the cause of the fire or how many people were affected.

The investigation is being handed over to Timmins Police Service.

CTV News is following the story and will have more details as information becomes available.

