iHeartRadio

One person sent to hospital after two-vehicle crash


image.jpg

No injuries are reported after a two-vehicle crash in London Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the scene at Oxford Street and Fanshawe College Boulevard where one person had to be extricated from a vehicle.

Two people were treated at the scene and one other person was taken to hospital as a precaution.

According to London fire, the scene was cleared around 9:30 a.m. 

12