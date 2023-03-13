iHeartRadio

One person sent to hospital following Galt house fire


Police tape surrounds homes on a Galt street on Monday morning. (Karis Mapp/CTV Kitchener)

One person was taken to hospital after a house fire in Galt on Monday.

The Cambridge Fire Department said it happened on Crombie Street overnight.

Waterloo Region Police said the flames spread to the house next door.

A damage estimate has not yet been released.

Fire officials said, due to the severity of the fire, they are working with the Ontario Fire Marshall to investigate.

