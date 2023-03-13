One person sent to hospital following Galt house fire
CTV News Kitchener Assignment Reporter
Emma Ens
One person was taken to hospital after a house fire in Galt on Monday.
The Cambridge Fire Department said it happened on Crombie Street overnight.
Waterloo Region Police said the flames spread to the house next door.
A damage estimate has not yet been released.
Fire officials said, due to the severity of the fire, they are working with the Ontario Fire Marshall to investigate.
