Man airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after head-on crash with school bus: N.S. RCMP
One person suffered serious injuries Tuesday after crash between a school bus and another vehicle on Highway 7 in Porters Lake, N.S., according to RCMP.
Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to the scene near Post Office Road around 3:15 p.m.
Police say a Honda Pilot and the school bus were travelling in opposite directions when they collided head on.
The driver of the Honda Pilot, a 41-year-old Lake Echo man, was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Two children who were passengers in the Pilot were not injured. They were taken to hospital as a precaution.
Police say the school bus driver and 10 young passengers were assessed by EHS at the scene. They were not injured.
Highway 7 was closed at both intersections with Post Office Road for several hours before reopening around 8:30 p.m.
A collision reconstructionist attended the scene, police say.
The investigation continues.
