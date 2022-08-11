One person seriously injured after shooting in Toronto east end
A man has been seriously injured after being shot in the city's Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood on Thursday evening.
The incident took place around 8:00 p.m. near Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard.
"The information received at that time is that an individual who was beside their vehicle was struck by gunfire," Acting Insp. Jeff Bangild said.
Police said that when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen.
He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Bangild said the victim is in stable condition.
Police are searching for the suspects who were seen leaving in a silver or white vehicle. No descriptions have been released.
"We can assure the public at this time that the investigation, although in its early stages, would indicate that this is an isolated incident," Bangild said. "There's no threat to the public at this time."
He is encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has video footage of the incident to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
