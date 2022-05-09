One person seriously injured in Cambridge stabbing: police

One person has been transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Cambridge.

In a tweet, Waterloo regional police said there would be an increased police presence in the area of Main Street and Wellington Street where the incident occurred.

Police say they were called to the area around 6 p.m. Monday for reports of a stabbing outside a business.

Two people were involved in an alercation that led to one getting stabbed, according to officials.

A 27-year-old suffering serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

On Tuesday, Waterloo Regional Police Service released images a male they are looking to identify in connection to the incident.

Police are seeking the public's assistance to identify the person below in connection to a stabbing incident in Cambridge.



Details: https://t.co/98M2p4Pr4A.



Anyone with information is asked to call police or @WaterlooCrime.



Occ: 22-103570 (907) https://t.co/bfvZTvgJEK pic.twitter.com/upEftYUqFm

They're asking anyone with information to contact them or submit an annonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.