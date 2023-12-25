One person seriously injured in downtown stabbing: Toronto police
CP24 Web Writer
Joshua Freeman
One person has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a downtown stabbing.
Police were called to the area of Yonge and Charles streets at around 3:45 p.m. for a reported stabbing.
The victim was stabbed at a parking lot on Charles Street and made their way to a nearby pharmacy to find help, police said. He was subsequently rushed to a local trauma centre in serious, but stable condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
Yonge Street is closed from Irwin to Bloor streets as police investigate.
