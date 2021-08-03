One person seriously injured in head-on collision in Greater Sudbury

A head-on collision in Greater Sudbury on July 31 sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries and left three others with minor injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Tuesday the two-vehicle crash took place around 4 p.m. on Highway 144 in the city.

"The collision investigation is ongoing and further information will be released as it becomes available," police said.

"The OPP is appealing to the public for information. If you witnessed this collision or have any information regarding any vehicles in the area at the time of the collision, please immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority."

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.