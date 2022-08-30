One person seriously injured in Hwy. 401 collision in North York

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision on Highway 401 in North York.

It happened in the westbound collector lanes of the highway after Dufferin Street.

Ontario Provincial Police said a transport truck collided with a sedan. Images from the scene showed the severely damaged sedan lying on its roof.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a man believed to be in his 50s – the driver of the sedan – to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is not yet clear.

All westbound collector lanes of Highway 401 are closed between Avenue Road and Keele Street because of the collision, OPP say.

Serious collision #HWY401 WB CL after Dufferin St. Transport truck vs Sedan. The driver of sedan was taken to Sunnybrook hospital. Closure: 401WB CL starting at Avenue Rd. Ramps to 401 WB from Dufferin St closed. #TorontoOpp are investigating. Updates to follow^td pic.twitter.com/UbD0mOJDtg