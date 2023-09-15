iHeartRadio

One person seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing


Police and paramedics are on the scene of a stabbing near Eglinton and Markham. (Chopper 24)

One person has been seriously injured after being stabbed in Scarborough Friday afternoon.

Toronto police say they were called for a stabbing in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Markham Road just before 5:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located one victim with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim has been transported to hospital and their condition is unknown.

Police say they do not have suspect information at this time.

