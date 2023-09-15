One person seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
One person has been seriously injured after being stabbed in Scarborough Friday afternoon.
Toronto police say they were called for a stabbing in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Markham Road just before 5:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located one victim with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim has been transported to hospital and their condition is unknown.
Police say they do not have suspect information at this time.
STABBING:
Eglinton Ave and Markham Rd
5:26 pm
-reports of a stabbing
-police o/s
-confirmed stabbing
-one victim with serious injuries
-no suspect information at this time#GO2160512
^lm
-
Thousands without power as Lee approaches the MaritimesThousands of Maritimers are without electricity Saturday morning as post-tropical storm Lee continues to move toward the region.
-
An Ontario couple sold everything to sail the world – here’s how it’s goingOne year ago, an Ontario couple left their house and sold everything they own to sail the world.
-
Lee declared post-tropical as it approaches southwestern Nova ScotiaLee has been declared a post-tropical storm system though it remains a large, sprawling storm system with widespread impacts for the Maritimes.
-
Four victims in hospital with serious injuries following overnight shooting in downtown TorontoFour people are in hospital following an overnight shooting south of Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood.
-
Here's how many short-term rental properties in Ottawa have a permitA new report for the Emergency and Protective Services Committee says the city has issued just over 800 short-term permits for properties in Ottawa, while Airbnb registered at least 12 property management firms or individual managers.
-
-
-
RCMP investigate suspicious death at Gregoire Lake south of Fort McMurrayRCMP are looking for dash-cam footage from people who travelled Thursday along a lake south of Fort McMurray as they investigate a suspicious death.
-
Man taken to hospital after stabbing at Christie Pits ParkA stabbing at Christie Pits Park has left one man seriously injured, Toronto police say.