One person seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing

One person has been seriously injured after being stabbed in Scarborough Friday afternoon.

Toronto police say they were called for a stabbing in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Markham Road just before 5:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located one victim with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim has been transported to hospital and their condition is unknown.

Police say they do not have suspect information at this time.

