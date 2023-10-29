iHeartRadio

One person seriously injured in single-vehicle crash


OPP cruiser in this file photo.

One person is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Georgian Bay Township on Sunday.

According to paramedics, the single-vehicle rollover happened on Highway 400 just after 9 p.m. south of Crooked Bay Road.

Paramedics say the male driver was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash; an investigation is ongoing.

12