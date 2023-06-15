One person seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Sault Ste. Marie

North Street in Sault Ste. Marie has reopened following a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning that sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

The road was temporarily closed at the York Street intersection from about 4:40 a.m. to 9:25 a.m.

No word on the cause of the crash.

Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said the investigation is continuing.

