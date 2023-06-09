One person seriously injured in stabbing at Scarborough park
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
One person has been seriously injured after being stabbed in Scarborough on Friday evening.
Toronto police said they were called for a stabbing in a park near Finch Avenue and Neilson Road shortly after 9 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located a male victim with injuries. Toronto paramedics said they transported the victim to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Police said one male suspect was arrested.
STABBING:
Finch Ave and Neilson Rd
9:04 p.m.
-police have responded to reports of a male that has been stabbed in a park
-officers are o/s investigating
-victim located with injuries & being transported to the hospital
-any info contact @TPS42DIV or 416-808-4200#GO1322200
^lm
-
