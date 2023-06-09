iHeartRadio

One person seriously injured in stabbing at Scarborough park


A Toronto police cruiser is seen in North York on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

One person has been seriously injured after being stabbed in Scarborough on Friday evening.

Toronto police said they were called for a stabbing in a park near Finch Avenue and Neilson Road shortly after 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a male victim with injuries. Toronto paramedics said they transported the victim to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police said one male suspect was arrested.

STABBING:
Finch Ave and Neilson Rd
9:04 p.m.
-police have responded to reports of a male that has been stabbed in a park
-officers are o/s investigating
-victim located with injuries & being transported to the hospital
-any info contact @TPS42DIV or 416-808-4200#GO1322200
^lm

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 10, 2023
12