One person seriously injured in stabbing at Scarborough park

One person has been seriously injured after being stabbed in Scarborough on Friday evening.

Toronto police said they were called for a stabbing in a park near Finch Avenue and Neilson Road shortly after 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a male victim with injuries. Toronto paramedics said they transported the victim to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police said one male suspect was arrested.

