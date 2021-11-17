One person shot in Timmins, rushed to hospital
Few details are available, but one person is in hospital following a shooting in Timmins on Wednesday.
A man has been brought to Timmins and District Hospital with a life-threatening injury, police said. A portion of Mountjoy Street is blocked off to traffic and is being treated as a crime scene.
"At present the scene is under the strict control of the Timmins Police Service as an investigative priority," police said in a news release.
"A strong police presence is in this area and access to the address of interest and certain adjoining properties may be restricted and controlled as a precautionary measure for the time being."
Criminal investigators and the forensic identification unit has been deployed, and an evidence canvas of the immediate area is underway.
Anyone who might have observed suspicious activity in the Mountjoy Street South area late this afternoon or earlier Wednesday evening is asked to call police at 705-264-1201 or to provide anonymous information
This story will be updated as more information comes available.
