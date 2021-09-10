One person stabbed at Georgina trailer park

One person has been sent to hospital following a stabbing Friday evening in Georgina.

York Regional Police say it happened at the Lyndhurst Trailer Park on Highway 48 late Friday evening. According to police, one person was stabbed and taken to hospital. Police were unable to confirm the severity of the injuries or the condition of the victim.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact police.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say there is no believed threat to public safety.