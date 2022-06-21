One person stabbed in Sandy Hill

One person was hospitalized after an early morning stabbing in Sandy Hill on Tuesday.

The stabbing happened on Besserer Street near Nelson Street - police tweeted about it just before 8 a.m.

They later tweeted that one person was stabbed and transported to hospital, and that "no further details are available."

