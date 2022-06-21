iHeartRadio

One person stabbed in Sandy Hill

A police vehicle sits outside the Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)

One person was hospitalized after an early morning stabbing in Sandy Hill on Tuesday.

The stabbing happened on Besserer Street near Nelson Street - police tweeted about it just before 8 a.m.

They later tweeted that one person was stabbed and transported to hospital, and that "no further details are available."

