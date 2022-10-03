One person stabbed on U of G Arboretum trail during 'unprovoked' attack: police

The Guelph Police Service said one person sustained a minor wound to his arm after an “unprovoked” stabbing in the University of Guelph Arboretum.

Police said the stabbing happened on Monday evening.

They were called just after 5 p.m. for an assault which occurred on a trail at the Arboretum.

The suspect fled on foot but appeared to be intoxicated, according to police.

The suspect is described as having brown skin, 18 to 20 years old, 5'8 to 5'10 with a thin build and medium-length dark hair and a slight beard.

He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, light pants, a backpack and prescription glasses.

Police said he possibly sustained an injury to his face.