One person suffers burns in fire on South Cameron Blvd

Windsor fire officials say one person suffered burns after an overnight structure fire.

Crews were called to the 2300 block of South Cameron Boulevard around 11:27 p.m. on Tuesday.

An occupant suffered burns to their hands.

Multiple units were on scene and the road was closed in both directions. Ariel operations were needed to knock down the fire.

Damage is estimated at $200,000.

