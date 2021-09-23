One person suffers critical injuries in Springwater collision

One person suffered serious injuries following a collision in Springwater Thursday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m. on County Road 90, near Tracy Auto Wreckers.

A vehicle could be seen with its front end badly damaged. A motorcycle also appeared to be involved in the collision.

Paramedics tell CTV News that one person was transported by air to a Toronto trauma centre with critical but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing the investigation into the cause of the crash.