One person suffers life-altering injuries in Kawartha Lakes rollover

A crash that sent two people to the hospital over the weekend in Kawartha Lakes is under investigation.

Ontario police say a vehicle rolled over on Centreline Road between Pigeon Lake Road and St. Luke's Road around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The driver and passenger were rushed to an area hospital. The passenger was then transported to a Toronto area trauma centre with life-altering injuries.

Centreline Road was closed for several hours. It has since reopened.

Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation and asks anyone with information or footage of the collision to contact the authorities.