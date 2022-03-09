Worker seriously injured in industrial accident in Mono

One person was airlifted to hospital after a workplace accident in the Town of Mono.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 9 near the 3rd Line Tuesday evening for an industrial accident.

According to police, a log that was loaded on to a truck rolled, hitting the worker.

OPP said the man was transported to a local hospital and was then airlifted to a Toronto hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the Ministry of Labour has been notified.

The cause of the accident is unknown.