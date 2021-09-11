One person suffers life-threatening injuries in Alliston collision
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Producer/Video Journalist
Dana Roberts
One person suffered life-threatening injuries following a collision in Alliston Friday.
According to OPP, emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Industrial Parkway and the Simcoe Parts Service entrance Friday at around 10:30 p.m.
Police say a 21-year-old driver was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. From there, the individual was transferred to a trauma centre.
Police say no charges have been laid in connection to the incident.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nottawasaga OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.
