One person suffers life-threatening injuries in west Ottawa shooting
Ottawa police are on the scene of a shooting that injured one person in the city's west end.
The shooting happened on Ritchie Street, which is just west of Britannia Village and north of Carling Avenue.
Police said the call came in just before 1:10 p.m. Wednesday. One person was injured and taken to hospital. Police have described the injuries as life-threatening.
People are being asked to avoid the area.
This is the second daytime shooting in two days in Ottawa. One man was seriously hurt in a Tuesday afternoon shooting on Banff Avenue in the city's south end.
Officers are responding to a shooting incident in the 100 block of Ritchie St involving injuries.
Please avoid the area. Updates to follow. #Ottnews
The shooting incident in the 100 block of Ritchie Street resulted in one person sustaining life-threatening injuries.
The person was transported to a local hospital.
Please avoid the area. #Ottnews
-
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign amid party revoltU.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign, his office said Thursday, ending an unprecedented political crisis over his future that has paralyzed Britain's government.
-
Bluesfest is back today after two years of COVID-19 cancellationsFans will be packing into the grounds at LeBreton Flats tonight for the first in-person Bluesfest since 2019.
-
-
-
-
Contact restored with NASA spacecraft headed to lunar orbitNASA said Wednesday that contact has been restored with its US$32.7 million spacecraft headed to the moon to test out a lopsided lunar orbit.
-
Patrick Brown to remain on Conservative leadership ballots despite disqualificationDespite being disqualified by the Conservative Party of Canada from becoming its next leader, ousted candidate Patrick Brown's name will still appear on the ballot.
-
RCMP on scene of hit and run in BlackfaldsBlackfalds RCMP were called to the scene of a serious hit and run collision Wednesday evening.
-
Sudbury church holding scrap car fundraiserChrist the King Church in Sudbury is looking for your scrap vehicle.