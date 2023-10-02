One person suffers life-threatening injury after hitting horse on Highway 417

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver suffered a life-threatening injury in an overnight crash on Highway 417 that involved horses that had wandered onto the road.

The crash happened at around 1 a.m. Monday in the westbound lanes of the highway between Anderson Road and Hunt Club Road.

In a news release late Monday afternoon, police said "multiple vehicles struck horses on the highway" and that one driver was critically injured. Two of the horses were killed.

Ottawa Community Farm says a driver hit a fence on their property over the weekend, but they didn't know the fence was damaged and that's how the horses were able to get onto the highway.

Police continue to investigate. The highway has since reopened to traffic after being closed for several hours. During the closure, drivers were seen turning around and driving the wrong way on the highway in order to escape the gridlock.

OPP are also investigating the crash on Saturday that damaged the fence.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage, particularly surrounding the Saturday morning collision, is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous you can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).