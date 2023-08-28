Suspicious package at Union Station deemed safe, roads to reopen shortly: police

Toronto police say they examined a suspicious package at Union Station on Monday afternoon and deemed it safe, ending a hourslong shut down at the busy transit hub.

In a post to X (formerly known as Twitter) shortly after 3 p.m., police said they were called to the station at around 2:40 p.m. for reports of a suspicious package.

A portion of the station was shut down and one person was taken into custody as a result of the investigation, according to police.

It’s unclear whether or not the individual remains in custody.

Police said officers also assisted VIA Rail staff in safely escorting passengers off a train that was at the station, as the Great Hall was closed to pedestrian traffic. VIA Rail says that regular train service is resuming, but is warning passengers of significant delays in the coming hours.

All areas of the station as well as roads in the area that were closed due to the investigation are set to reopen shortly, police say.