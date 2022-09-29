iHeartRadio

One person taken to hospital after crash near WECHU office


Police were called to a collision at Ouellette Avenue and Erie Street in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (Source: Michael Rainone)

Windsor police say one person was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Ouellette Avenue.

Officers were called to the collision at Ouellette and Erie Street at 9:50 a.m. on Thursday.

It appeared as if one car ended up colliding into a tree in front of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit offices. The other car also had heavy front end damage and was on Ouellette Avenue.

The road was closed for the investigation, but has since reopened.

