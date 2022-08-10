iHeartRadio

One person taken to hospital after crash on Grand Marais Road East

Windsor police say one person was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash.

Officers were called to the intersection of Chrysler Centre and Grand Marais Road East on Tuesday around 3:15 p.m.

The person sent to hospital had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say it remains an active investigation and no charges have been laid at this time.

