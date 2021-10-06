One person taken to hospital after downtown high-rise fire

One person was taken to hospital following a fire in a downtown high-rise building Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the Holiday Towers on Hargrave Street at 6:39 p.m. for reports of a fire.

The city said the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service called a second alarm for the fire due to the "high life hazards."

District 3 Chief Brent Cheater said when crews arrived smoke was coming from a fifth floor suite and there was a person standing on their balcony.

The WFPS launched an offensive attack and the fire was under control at 7:09 p.m., with the city saying the blaze was contained to one suite.

Some residents had to be evacuated from the building for a period of time while others stayed in their rooms.

One person, the suite resident, was taken to hospital in stable condition for smoke inhalation and no other injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available.