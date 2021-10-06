One person taken to hospital after downtown high-rise fire
One person was taken to hospital following a fire in a downtown high-rise building Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the Holiday Towers on Hargrave Street at 6:39 p.m. for reports of a fire.
The city said the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service called a second alarm for the fire due to the "high life hazards."
District 3 Chief Brent Cheater said when crews arrived smoke was coming from a fifth floor suite and there was a person standing on their balcony.
The WFPS launched an offensive attack and the fire was under control at 7:09 p.m., with the city saying the blaze was contained to one suite.
Some residents had to be evacuated from the building for a period of time while others stayed in their rooms.
One person, the suite resident, was taken to hospital in stable condition for smoke inhalation and no other injuries were reported.
The fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available.
-
-
Gas prices hit a record high across the provinceGas prices hit a record high Wednesday with some Edmonton gas stations selling regular unleaded for 141.9-a-litre.
-
Bret 'the Hitman' Hart to be inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame 2021 classThe Canadian Walk of Fame announced 10 new inductees Wednesday, including one unforgettable Calgarian, former world wrestling champ Brett 'the Hitman' Hart.
-
Food banks call for donations as demand across surges across Capital RegionVolunteers are scrambling to fill the need at the Mustard Seed food bank, which serves about 10 per cent of the Victoria population, according to its executive director Stephen Bell.
-
'Not looking for a roommate here': Mayoral candidates asked if they can get alongA group of mayoral hopefuls were asked how well they’ll be able to work with other councillors at an election forum Wednesday night - and one candidate made it clear his top priority is not to make friends.
-
Community groups hold forum to address needs of people experiencing homelessness in downtown ReginaA group of advocates gathered on the steps of the Knox Metropolitan United Church in downtown Regina on Wednesday afternoon to discuss how to best serve unhoused people ahead of the cold winter months.
-
Acetaminophen tablet recalled for incorrect label that could lead to overdose: Health CanadaAccording to Health Canada, Teva Canada has issued a recall on an acetaminophen tablet due to a misprint on the label which could lead to an overdose.
-
'Chasing the laughter': Local comedian and mental health advocate releases new musical comedy albumA Regina musician is trying to make people laugh, while also bringing awareness to mental health.
-
Police investigate after vehicle plunged into water in BradfordSouth Simcoe Police say one person faces a careless driving charge after a vehicle went into the water in Bradford on Wednesday evening.